Samsung’s New AI Will Increase Battery Life on Galaxy S25

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series championed the company’s Galaxy AI suite of features for image editing, camera features, custom wallpapers, and more. This will soon extend to the battery on Samsung phones, starting with the Galaxy S25.

The rumor comes from the usual source of Samsung-related leaks recently, tipster PandaFlashPro on X (formerly Twitter), who claims Samsung’s new Battery AI on the Galaxy S25 will extend battery life by up to 10% without affecting the phone’s performance.

This could prove to be a notable upgrade over usual battery savers in smartphones that tend to sacrifice performance or other hardware to extend battery life when you need it. If this new Battery AI feature proves its worth, it could bring monumental battery life combined with battery savers.

The tipster added that he is unaware of how Battery AI will work since its technical features are unknown. However, he predicts that it will end unnecessary background processes that tend to run on their own, to bring more battery life.

This would compensate for the lack of battery hardware upgrades on the Galaxy S25, as reported by recent rumors. These reports claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would once again stick with Samsung’s usual combo of 45W fast charging on top of a 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The tipster’s post on X does not explicitly mention the Galaxy S25, but given how most of his recent posts have been rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S25, we expect to see Battery AI debut on Samsung’s next-generation S series flagship. This is especially because Samsung has been leaning heavily towards Galaxy AI lately.