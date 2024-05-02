These Samsung Phones Will Get Android 15 With One UI 7

Google is busy preparing Android 15 for release later this year and Android phone makers are also working on their custom OS updates alongside. Samsung should bring its next big One UI 7 update with Android 15, and while official dates are not out yet, we can predict what devices will get Android 15-based One UI 7.

As with almost every other Android OEM, Samsung’s smartphone eligibility criteria for new OS updates varies between different phone series. Given Samsung’s usual track record for releasing new OS updates, we can anticipate that Samsung devices will get the new Android 15 OTA update.

The list below has been compiled by Gizmochina.

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tabs

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A15 (LTE)

Galaxy A15 (5G)

Galaxy A14 (LTE)

Galaxy A14 (5G)

Galaxy A05s

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M55

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M15

Galaxy F Series

Galaxy F55

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F15

Galaxy X Cover Series

Galaxy Xcover 7



Once again, this is not the official list from Samsung, but it should be quite similar to the final one.

Samsung guarantees at least two Android updates for all Galaxy devices. Therefore, any devices that were launched with Android 13 or Android 14 are set to receive the update to Android 15-based One UI 7.

The company also commits to four years of OS upgrades for its flagship and mid-range models. As such, any Galaxy devices covered under this policy that started with Android 11 or newer are expected to receive the Android 15 upgrade as well.