These Samsung Phones Will Get Android 15 With One UI 7

Google is busy preparing Android 15 for release later this year and Android phone makers are also working on their custom OS updates alongside. Samsung should bring its next big One UI 7 update with Android 15, and while official dates are not out yet, we can predict what devices will get Android 15-based One UI 7.
As with almost every other Android OEM, Samsung’s smartphone eligibility criteria for new OS updates varies between different phone series. Given Samsung’s usual track record for releasing new OS updates, we can anticipate that Samsung devices will get the new Android 15 OTA update.
The list below has been compiled by Gizmochina.
Galaxy S Series
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy Z Series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy Tabs
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
Galaxy A Series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A15 (LTE)
- Galaxy A15 (5G)
- Galaxy A14 (LTE)
- Galaxy A14 (5G)
- Galaxy A05s
Galaxy M Series
- Galaxy M55
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M34
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M15
Galaxy F Series
- Galaxy F55
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F15
Galaxy X Cover Series
- Galaxy Xcover 7
Once again, this is not the official list from Samsung, but it should be quite similar to the final one.
Samsung guarantees at least two Android updates for all Galaxy devices. Therefore, any devices that were launched with Android 13 or Android 14 are set to receive the update to Android 15-based One UI 7.
The company also commits to four years of OS upgrades for its flagship and mid-range models. As such, any Galaxy devices covered under this policy that started with Android 11 or newer are expected to receive the Android 15 upgrade as well.