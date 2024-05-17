CDA to Retrieve Land Worth Billions From Top Private Housing Society in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to reclaim 510 kanals of land allegedly under illegal possession by Bahria Enclave. In accordance with this decision, the civic authority sealed three plazas, including certain offices of the housing society.

According to reports, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa recently ordered the revenue and enforcement staff to initiate an operation against individuals who have encroached upon state land across Islamabad.

Following the directive, CDA’s Deputy Commissioner and senior special magistrate, Sardar Asif, sealed three plazas in Bahria Enclave allegedly constructed on CDA’s land. One of the sealed plazas reportedly housed various offices of Bahria Enclave.

Media reports, citing a report from CDA’s revenue department on Thursday, revealed that seven houses, three plazas, a zoo, and the main gate were erected on CDA’s 35 kanals of land.

The remaining land was unoccupied and designated as a park. However, encroachments were observed on CDA’s land along both sides of the road near the main gate, with many houses already sold to the public.

The report added that the civic agency’s 510 kanals of land were under adverse possession.

Back in 2018, CDA told Bahria Enclave to clear 510 kanals within a week, right after a local court rejected Bahria Town’s request to halt the demarcation of the disputed land. CDA carried out an operation, damaging the society’s main gate, but then stopped the operation.