Legendary Pakistani Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif Reveals Virat Kohli’s Eagerness to Visit Pakistan

Legendary Pakistani mountaineer, and Instagram sensation, Shehroze Kashif revealed that India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli expressed his eagerness to visit Pakistan on a video call back in 2022.

Shehroze revealed that an Indian fan reached out to him in Nepal and acknowledged his work, during the conversation the fan told him that he had connections with the Indian cricket team.

The Pakistani mountaineer responded that he would love to talk to the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli one day following which the fan made a video call with none other than the Indian cricket superstar himself.

Following his interaction, he recounted his video call with the legendary Indian cricketer, “In 2022 I was in Nepal when a stranger, originally from India [of course not going to say his name so he doesn’t get in any trouble due to political reasons] praised my work. He mentioned he had connections to the cricket team, so I jokingly expressed my desire to talk to Virat Kohli”.

“To my surprise, he messaged Kohli on my behalf, and I had the opportunity to chat with him via video call. As a Pakistani, I proudly acknowledge Kohli as the greatest batsman of this era” he concluded.

Virat Kohli will be a pivotal part of the Indian side in next month’s T20 World Cup and his consistent batting will be crucial for the Men in Blue to score massive totals.

In this year’s IPL he has scored 661 runs in 13 innings with an average of 66.10 which showcases that currently he is at the peak of his powers even at the age of 35.