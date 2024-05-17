Gerry’s Visa Launches the Japanese Visa Application Centre

Gerry’s Visa, the leader in Visa outsourcing in Pakistan, proudly announces the launch of its Japanese Visa Application Centre, unveiling a suite of Value-Added Services designed to streamline the process for travelers to Japan. With a commitment to enhancing efficiency and accessibility, these solutions promise to further redefine the process and ease for all those who wish to travel to Japan.

Mr. Akram Wali Muhammad, Group Managing Director of Gerry’s Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating: “At Gerry’s Visa, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to simplify complexities and enhance user experiences. Our innovative Visa Facilitation Solutions for Japan reflect this ethos, offering a seamless and efficient process for travelers.”

Mr. HATTORI Masaru, Consul General of Japan, commended Gerry’s Visa for its commitment to enhancing bilateral relations through streamlined visa facilitation, stating: “The launch of this Centre marks a significant milestone in fostering closer ties between our nations.”

The Gerry’s Visa Centre for Visa Facilitation Solutions of Japan is located at: