How to Watch Pakistan Vs England Women’s 2nd T20 Match Live Streaming

Pakistan women’s team will take on England women’s team in the second T20I match of the three-match series away from home, to prepare for the Women’s T20 World Cup that will commence on October 3 in Bangladesh.

The series will act as a stepping stone to test the Pakistan women’s team at the international level as it is one of the most challenging tours the Girls in Green will face on their arduous journey to the World Cup.

Nida Dar’s side recently suffered a 4-1 defeat at home in the T20 series against West Indies and serious questions were raised on the team’s performance throughout the series.

The national women’s team needs exposure and this series can test the team’s true potential along with its weaknesses as they face the 2009 women’s T20 World Cup champions.

Pakistan women’s team won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the series where England women’s team posted a total of 163-6 to test the Girls in Green in a run-chase.

But Pakistan’s batting line-up failed to show up as they were bundled out on 110 runs losing the match by 53 runs

The second T20 match will be played on May 17 in the County Ground, Northampton and the match will start at 6.30 pm PST, while the third T20I match will be played on Sunday, May 19 in Headingley, Leeds and the match will start at 10.30 pm PST.

Following the T20 series the Girls in Green will play three ODI matches with England women’s team on May 23, May 26, and May 29.

