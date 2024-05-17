PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How To Watch Pakistan Vs. Turkmenistan Volleyball Championship Final

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 17, 2024 | 2:32 pm

Pakistan will lock horns with Turkmenistan in the final of the Central Association Volleyball Association (CAVA) league at the Liaquat Gymnasium today.

Turkmenistan triumphed over Sri Lanka with a score-line of 3-0 in their fifth match of the campaign which meant that the South Asian side qualified for the bronze medal match against Kyrgyzstan.

Pakistan overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory to register their consecutive fifth win to showcase their dominance in this year’s CAVA campaign as hosts of the event.

On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against Afghanistan with a 3-0 win while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka on day two of the competition registering a resounding 3-0 triumph.

Pakistan Volleyball team then extended their winning streak in the (CAVA) League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad with a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan.

The hosts made a place in the final on May 15 after beating Kyrgyzstan 3-0 on Wednesday in their fourth match of the CAVA Volleyball League.

Here’s how to watch the CAVA Nation’s League:

Pakistan vs Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship Match Link: LIVE STREAM

Fixtures Time 
Sri Lanka vs Kyrgyzstan (3rd position) 2:00 pm
Pakistan vs Turkmenistan (Final) 4:30 pm

