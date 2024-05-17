How To Watch Pakistan Vs. Turkmenistan Volleyball Championship Final

Pakistan will lock horns with Turkmenistan in the final of the Central Association Volleyball Association (CAVA) league at the Liaquat Gymnasium today.

Turkmenistan triumphed over Sri Lanka with a score-line of 3-0 in their fifth match of the campaign which meant that the South Asian side qualified for the bronze medal match against Kyrgyzstan.

Pakistan overcame Iran with a 3-1 victory to register their consecutive fifth win to showcase their dominance in this year’s CAVA campaign as hosts of the event.

On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against Afghanistan with a 3-0 win while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka on day two of the competition registering a resounding 3-0 triumph.

Pakistan Volleyball team then extended their winning streak in the (CAVA) League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad with a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan.

The hosts made a place in the final on May 15 after beating Kyrgyzstan 3-0 on Wednesday in their fourth match of the CAVA Volleyball League.

Here’s how to watch the CAVA Nation’s League:

