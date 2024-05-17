IT Minister Visits Huawei on World Telecom Day 2024

State Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima visited Huawei Pakistan to commemorate World Telecom Day in Islamabad. Delegation from the Ministry included Chief Coordinator Baber Sheikh, Sania Zaidi Coordinator and From Huawei Management Zhangzhen – CEO Carrier Network Business Group, Ray Yushaoning – Vice CEO Public Affairs, Shahzad Rasheed – CEO Cloud, Saad Talha Saeed – Director Government Affairs and Ahmed Aziz – Director Public Relations were present.

World Telecom Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the role of telecommunications in the lives of people and in the development of societies worldwide.

Huawei’ vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Technology is critical in social, economic, and environmental challenges are addressed and how it innovates and invests in the telecommunications sector to improve access to affordable and reliable services for all.

In her address, the Minister, said that as we know, WTD 2024 celebrates the power of digital innovation in advancing sustainable development and prosperity for all. Telecommunications are the great equalizer, as we bridge the digital divide we see the powerful societal changes brought by the internet and new technologies.

Moreover, she appreciated that Huawei is dedicated to building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World that the Government of Pakistan will continue to support in building a robust ICT talent ecosystem and accelerating the digitalization progress.

She mentioned Pakistan has immense potential in the ICT space. World Telecom Day serves as a reminder of the importance of communication and connectivity in our increasingly digital world. Technology and telecommunications play a crucial role in bridging the gap between individuals, communities, and nations, facilitating the exchange of information, ideas, and knowledge.

Zhangzhen mentioned that in the past year, Huawei also launched the first Smart Village Project in Pakistan and powered the first National Hyper-Scale Financial Cloud, while focusing on sustainability and green solutions. The Government of Pakistan launched the Smart Village Pakistan project to overcome the extreme disparity between the urban and rural development indicators. The first in-country Financial Cloud is contributing to economic growth and employment generation while addressing data security concerns, reducing latency and improving efficiency, and optimizing costs.

Ray Yushaoning ensured their commitment to continue to contribute to Digital Pakistan by providing the global best in AI and Cloud services, Digital Infrastructure, Smart City Solutions and Cybersecurity to accelerate digital economic growth. We, at Huawei, thank you for your trust in our services and look forward to serving Pakistan to the best of our abilities.