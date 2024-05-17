News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore is Getting Dozens of Electric Buses on Several Routes

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 17, 2024 | 2:54 pm
electric bus
Auto

27 electric buses will start operating in the city by November or December.

Punjab’s Transport Minister, Bilal Akbar, announced that Lahore will see electric buses hitting the roads by the end of the year.

According to Akbar, around 27 electric buses will start operating in the city by November or December, aiming to cut down on carbon emissions. The minister also announced plans to introduce hybrid buses in other districts.

ALSO READ

In response to an MPA’s inquiry, Akbar stated that over 200 feeder service buses in the provincial capital are receiving subsidies, benefiting around one million commuters daily through the mass transit service.

During the session, traffic issues were brought up in the House, with several lawmakers criticizing the police department’s performance in maintaining law and order.

ALSO READ

Opposition member Brigadier Mushtaq Ahmed Khan (retd) expressed concern that cities other than Lahore lack adequate transport facilities, alleging that the entire provincial budget is being disproportionately allocated to Lahore.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>