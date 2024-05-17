Lahore is Getting Dozens of Electric Buses on Several Routes

Punjab’s Transport Minister, Bilal Akbar, announced that Lahore will see electric buses hitting the roads by the end of the year.

According to Akbar, around 27 electric buses will start operating in the city by November or December, aiming to cut down on carbon emissions. The minister also announced plans to introduce hybrid buses in other districts.

In response to an MPA’s inquiry, Akbar stated that over 200 feeder service buses in the provincial capital are receiving subsidies, benefiting around one million commuters daily through the mass transit service.

During the session, traffic issues were brought up in the House, with several lawmakers criticizing the police department’s performance in maintaining law and order.

Opposition member Brigadier Mushtaq Ahmed Khan (retd) expressed concern that cities other than Lahore lack adequate transport facilities, alleging that the entire provincial budget is being disproportionately allocated to Lahore.