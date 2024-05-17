Punjab Changes School Timings After Notifying Summer Vacations

The Punjab Education Department has notified revised timings for schools across the province on Friday.

The revised timings will be effective from May 18 to May 31, 2024. According to the notification, the decision to change the school timings was made due to the extreme heat.

The new school timings in Punjab are as follows:

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 07:00 am to 11:30 am.

Friday: 07:00 am to 10:30 am.

The school education department has also issued an advisory for schools to take precautionary measures during this period. The department has directed the heads of schools to ensure that all fans in schools are in working condition.

Other measures also include ensuring the availability of water coolers. The notification also added that no student in any school across the province should be made to sit in the open or lawn during summer.

On the other hand, the Punjab School Education Department has also announced summer vacations for schools. In a notification issued by the education department on Friday, all the public and private schools of Punjab will remain closed from June 1 until August 14, 2024.