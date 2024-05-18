This iPhone Will be Even More Expensive Than iPhone 17 Pro Max Next Year

Apple’s iPhone lineups have offered a vanilla phone, a Plus model, and two Pro variants for years now, but rumors suggest that there is going to be a revamp next year. Instead of the iPhone 17 Plus, reports claim that we will get an iPhone 17 Slim, but it is not going to be the replacement you expect.

Instead of simply replacing the iPhone 17 Plus, a new report claims that it will be the most expensive phone in the lineup, priced higher than even the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It is also expected to have more premium specifications than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This would align with Apple’s recent love for thin devices, showcased with the latest M4 iPad Pros, which are now the thinnest Apple devices, even slimmer than the iPad Nano. Perhaps the iPhone 17 Slim would join the ranks of the slimmest Apple devices too.

Multiple sources have described the iPhone 17 Slim as a major design leap for Apple, comparable to the iPhone X. By 2025, it will indeed be time for a fresh look. The iPhone 17 Slim is expected to be “significantly thinner” than any previous iPhone and may feature an aluminum chassis.

There are several design changes that Apple is considering at the moment, such as a smaller Dynamic Island, a center-aligned main camera, and a display smaller than the iPhone 15 Plus. All of these changes are yet to be finalized.

The reason for discontinuing the Plus model is straightforward: low sales. The new Slim iPhone is anticipated to be a standout model, drawing more attention and interest than the Plus ever did.