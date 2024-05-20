Android 15 Could Extend Your Phone’s Battery by 3 Hours

During the latest Google I/O developer conference, the search engine giant unveiled several fresh additions heading to Android 15. Among them are upgrades aiming to safeguard user privacy and security. But there’s one tweak that could benefit everyone: a boost to battery life.

Android 15 is getting an improvement to Doze mode, which is already part of the system. This feature helps save battery power when your phone is not in use.

The enhancement targets quicker activation of Doze mode. Google states that devices equipped with Android 15 will enter Doze mode 50% faster than Android 14.

ALSO READ Google Sheets Finally Gets Microsoft Excel’s One Click Tables

Doze mode functions by limiting background activities and the access apps have to system resources when the phone is idle for a long time. This results in less battery usage, especially from apps that tend to run needless background operations.

Google’s internal tests indicate that this quicker activation of Doze mode could extend the standby time by as much as three hours on some devices. However, the actual gains might differ based on the specific hardware and how the phone is used.

ALSO READ Google Improves Android’s Theft Protection With New Upgrades

This update will be available for all devices upgrading to Android 15, suggesting a widespread enhancement in battery life across various models.

Moreover, this feature is also anticipated to be included in Wear OS 6, the upcoming smartwatch operating system built on Android 15. Although the release date for Wear OS 6 has not been set, it’s likely to debut sometime next year.

The enhancements made to Doze mode in Android 15 are a significant move towards improved battery management for Android users. While the effects may vary across different devices, the swifter shift into Doze mode is promising for prolonging standby battery life.