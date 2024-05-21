News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Leaked Images Show Upcoming Toyota Yaris Facelift

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 21, 2024 | 4:51 pm

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, is reportedly preparing to launch the latest Yaris facelift in the country.

The latest report from AutoJournal.PK suggests that the Toyota Yaris facelift is on the horizon, with expectations pointing towards a launch around July. The Yaris facelift will most likely have a new price tag.

ALSO READ

AutoJournal.PK has shared leaked images of the upcoming Yaris facelift. If this report is accurate, we can expect more information about the vehicle to emerge in the coming days.

In March this year, Toyota announced a price reduction of up to Rs. 133,000 for its Yaris variants. The Yaris lineup saw price cuts across various models, with reductions ranging from Rs. 73,000 to Rs. 133,000.

ALSO READ

The 1.3 MT LO, 1.3 CVT LO, and 1.3 MT Hi variants are now priced at Rs. 4.326 million, Rs. 4.616 million, and Rs. 4.586 million, respectively. Additionally, the Yaris CVT Hi’s price dropped to Rs. 4.766 million after a decrease of Rs. 133,000.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>