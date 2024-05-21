Leaked Images Show Upcoming Toyota Yaris Facelift

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, is reportedly preparing to launch the latest Yaris facelift in the country.

The latest report from AutoJournal.PK suggests that the Toyota Yaris facelift is on the horizon, with expectations pointing towards a launch around July. The Yaris facelift will most likely have a new price tag.

AutoJournal.PK has shared leaked images of the upcoming Yaris facelift. If this report is accurate, we can expect more information about the vehicle to emerge in the coming days.

In March this year, Toyota announced a price reduction of up to Rs. 133,000 for its Yaris variants. The Yaris lineup saw price cuts across various models, with reductions ranging from Rs. 73,000 to Rs. 133,000.

The 1.3 MT LO, 1.3 CVT LO, and 1.3 MT Hi variants are now priced at Rs. 4.326 million, Rs. 4.616 million, and Rs. 4.586 million, respectively. Additionally, the Yaris CVT Hi’s price dropped to Rs. 4.766 million after a decrease of Rs. 133,000.