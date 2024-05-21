Punjab Starts Action Against Fake Enrollment in Schools

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Punjab Education Initiatives Management Authority (PEIMA) are cracking down on the fake enrollment of children in partner schools.

According to the details, PEF and PEIMA have ordered that schools involved in fake enrollments will not receive funds and will be blacklisted.

Due to security concerns, PEIMA issued a letter to education authorities in all 36 districts, initiating physical verification of students in schools, which will be completed before the summer vacation.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Early Summer Holidays for Schools

Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) will personally visit schools to conduct the physical verification of students. Additionally, action will be taken against AEOs who fail to complete the verification within the specified deadline.