Vivo X100 Ultra, X100s, and X100s Pro Prices and Real Life Images Leaked

Vivo has only recently confirmed the launch date for the highly anticipated X100 Ultra, its premier flagship smartphone for 2024. The unveiling is scheduled for next Monday, May 13, along with the X100s and X100s Pro.

Soon after the launch date, leaked pricing details for all three models have surfaced in China. Rumors suggest the Ultra will start at $928, equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. A version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage is expected to cost $1,039, and the top-tier model featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is reportedly priced at $1,178.

The X100s will be available at $554 for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Prices will increase to $621 for the 16 GB/256 GB version, $664 for the 16 GB/512 GB configuration, and $734 for the 16 GB/1 TB model.

The X100s Pro will start at $706 for the 12 GB/256 GB variant, rise to $776 for the 16 GB/512 GB version, and peak at $859 for the 16 GB/1 TB configuration.

The X100s and X100s Pro are meant to be minor updates over the original X100 and X100 Pro, while the X100 Ultra will compete with Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in terms of pricing too.

Hands-On Images

Official-looking images of the Vivo X100 Ultra may have already leaked, but now we have real-life images of the phone too, showing the most accurate look at the flagship handset so far.

The hands-on images showcase the X100 Ultra’s massive camera bump, which puts into perspective Vivo’s marketing for the phone as a “professional camera that can also make calls.” Much like other X100 phones, the Ultra phone has a metal ring around the camera island along with a curved rear panel and a curved screen.

According to the tipster who shared these images, the size of the camera island is “acceptable”, meaning it could be less obtrusive than it looks.