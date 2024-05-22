Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Get New Camera Design and Smaller Screen Crease

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is not the only one getting a crease reduction this year. The phone’s more expensive sibling, the Z Fold 6, is also expected to get a smaller crease this time, reports reputable Samsung tipster Ice Universe.

Reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), which will go from 30µm to 50µm, resulting in a smaller crease. This smaller crease has nothing to do with the hinge design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely use the same UTG for a reduced crease but without a redesigned hinge. However, a new hinge design is expected to come with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year. The upcoming Z Fold 6 is reportedly going to be thinner and lighter, which would leave little room for redesigning the hinge.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also going to get a camera redesign, as per tipster Ice Universe. The tipster has provided a detailed view of one of the lenses, featuring a ring with a textured groove encircling it. In contrast, the Z Fold 5 is equipped with only a small metal ring around its lenses.

This image purportedly depicts the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is said to share the same camera setup as the Z Fold 6. It’s worth noting that the anticipated upgrades, such as the inclusion of the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor (also found in the S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra), are expected in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

Anticipation surrounds the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (in whatever variations it may come), alongside the Z Flip 6 and other new gadgets, with a projected unveiling slated for early July at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.