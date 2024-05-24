Gold Price in Pakistan Falls Again as Four-Day Losses Cross Rs. 10,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the fourth straight day on Friday to close at Rs. 240,200 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 240,200, while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,543 to Rs. 205,933.

The Sarafa Association said in a brief statement that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 4,000 considering the significant reduction in purchasing power of the public.

The price of gold in the local market posted an increase of Rs. 2,300 per tola on Monday, however, it has been on a downward trend since then. The price fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola on Tuesday, Rs. 300 per tola on Wednesday and Rs. 6,200 per tola on Thursday.

Cumulatively, the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 10,200 per tola in the last four days.