No More Passive Smoke: Solution for a Smoke-Free Pakistan

By Nazzir Zaidi | Published May 24, 2024 | 5:46 pm

In Pakistan, passive smoke was responsible for 33,524 deaths in 2017, making it the fourth leading cause of disability and death. The majority of exposure occurs in homes and public spaces, especially in housing where smoke can drift through hallways and ventilation systems, affecting non-smokers.

However, viable Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) products are available in the market for adult smokers, such as oral nicotine pouches. They provide a discreet nicotine intake without the harmful effects of smoke inhalation, making them suitable for use in public. “No Smoke, Less Harm”, a report in Stockholm revealed Sweden’s adoption of nicotine pouches reduced lung cancer and deaths by 41%.

Huzaifa, a 42-year-old engineer from Islamabad, shares how he transitioned to nicotine pouches. “I used to smoke when socializing with friends at dhabas (tea hotels), even though some of them didn’t smoke. One day, I came across a social media post highlighting the harm of smoking and suggesting smoke-free alternatives. Discovering the reduced harm of nicotine pouches helped me switch to them. Now, whenever we gather, I can still fulfill my nicotine urge without worrying about smoke.”

Hence, Pakistan can take a leaf out of Sweden’s example and address secondhand smoke exposure through comprehensive smoke-free legislation and harm reduction strategies to improve public health.

Nazzir Zaidi

