Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Inaugurates Multan Road Interchange

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the largest interchange in Punjab, the Multan Road Interchange, today.

Maryam Nawaz also opened the Ring Road Southern Loop (SL) 3. Following her directive, the toll tax on SL 3 has been waived for one month, allowing citizens to travel for free.

The Punjab CM has also ordered immediate action on the SL 4 project and reviewed the road from Addaplot to Multan Road Interchange.

Minister for Communication Punjab Malik Sohaib briefed about the project, highlighting that the SL3 Multan Road Interchange is the largest in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of the project, stating that SL 3 will reduce traffic congestion within the city, particularly easing traffic on Thokar and Canal roads. She highlighted SL 3’s crucial role in traffic management for Lahore.

She praised the performance of the secretary of construction and building and the project team.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyyum Aurangzeb, MNA Afzal Khokhar, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, DC Rafia Haider, and other officials.