Shahid Afridi Named As Tournament Ambassador Of The T20 World Cup

Probably Pakistan’s greatest-ever superstar Shahid Khan Afridi has been named as one of the tournament ambassadors for the T20 World Cup 2024, joining an illustrious lineup that includes West Indian cricket icon Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

Afridi, renowned for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, has a magnificent history in the T20 World Cup. He was the star of Pakistan’s triumphant 2009 campaign, earning Man of the Match honors in both the semifinal and final, showcasing his unparalleled all-round abilities.

Additionally, Afridi was named the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, solidifying his status as a T20 cricket great. Over his career, he represented Pakistan in six T20 World Cup events, leaving an indelible mark on the shortest format of the game.

Joining Afridi as ambassadors, Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt bring their brand of star power to the tournament. Gayle, known for his record-breaking batting numbers in T20 cricket, is a two-time T20 World Cup champion with the West Indies. Bolt, an athletic superstar enhances the tournament’s global reach and excitement providing a touch of the hosts USA.

Afridi expressed his excitement after becoming the Ambassador, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart, from being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favorite career highlights have come from competing on this stage.”

It promises to be a thrilling event, with these ambassadors playing a key role in its promotion and success prior to the start of the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will commence from June 2 when hosts USA and their neighbors Canada will lock horns in the first game at the Prairie View Stadium in Texas.