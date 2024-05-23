PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

When Will Pakistan Announce Its 2024 T20 World Cup Squad?

By Sher Alam | Published May 23, 2024 | 6:55 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced the squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. While all other competing teams have already revealed their squads, Pakistan is expected to announce theirs tomorrow, May 24.

The PCB is expected to announce Pakistan’s squad tomorrow (May 24), just one day before the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) deadline of May 25. Any modifications to the squad post this date will necessitate approval from the ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

The mega event is scheduled to begin on June 2, with Pakistan set to play its first match against the USA on June 6 in Dallas. In preparation for the World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team is currently in England for a four-match T20I series.  

On Wednesday, fast bowler Hasan Ali was released from the T20I squad before the first match against England, which was subsequently called off due to inclement weather. Hasan Ali was initially included in the squad as a cover for Haris Rauf, who was recovering from a shoulder injury. However, with Rauf now fully fit, Hasan Ali was allowed to continue his county cricket commitments with Warwickshire.

Gary Kirsten has joined the Pakistan team as the new white-ball head coach, bringing significant experience to the squad. The PCB is in the final stages of discussions with the selection committee, the team captain, and the coaching staff to finalize the squad. Stay tuned for the official announcement expected tomorrow.

Sher Alam

>