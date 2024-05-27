Multiple International and Domestic Flights Cancelled at Karachi Airport

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 27, 2024 | 9:17 pm

Travelers faced continued disruptions as numerous flights were cancelled at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Monday without any given reason, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Iran Air’s flight IR-813 from Karachi to Tehran was cancelled, along with Air Sial’s flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore. Serene Air also cancelled several flights, including ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore, ER-554 from Karachi to Peshawar, ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad, ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad, and ER-524 from Karachi to Lahore.

PIA also experienced cancellations, including flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad and PK-306 from Karachi to Lahore. The sudden cancellations have caused significant inconvenience to passengers, who were left without clear explanations for the disruptions.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>