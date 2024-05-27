PM Announces Public Holiday for 28 May

The federal government has declared a public holiday on May 28 to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the anniversary of Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests in 1998. This day celebrates Pakistan becoming the seventh nation in the world to possess nuclear weapons and the first in the Muslim world to do so.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday, emphasizing the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer in the nation’s history. “Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of our unity and our resolve to make national defense invincible,” the Prime Minister stated.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted five nuclear tests in the Chagai district of Balochistan, in response to India’s nuclear tests earlier that month. This bold move positioned Pakistan as a nuclear power, significantly altering the strategic balance in South Asia.

The tests were a source of immense national pride and a demonstration of Pakistan’s scientific and technological capabilities. They were also a message to the world of Pakistan’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister, in his address, highlighted the spirit of determination and resilience that led to the country’s nuclear success. He acknowledged the efforts of scientists, engineers, and military personnel who contributed to this milestone.

“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a day to celebrate our scientific achievement, but also to renew our commitment to national solidarity and defense,” said Prime Minister Sharif. He called on the nation to remember the sacrifices made in the pursuit of this goal and to continue working towards the country’s development and security.