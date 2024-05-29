BYD Launches Two Hybrid Cars With Over 2,100 KM of Claimed Range

BYD has officially launched the Qin L and Seal 06 hybrid sedans, featuring the company’s fifth-generation Dual Mode (DM) technology, at a grand event in Xi’an, Shaanxi province of China.

The Qin L DM-i and Seal 06 DM-i, equipped with the next-generation DM hybrid technology, promise significantly lower fuel consumption. These models are part of BYD’s commitment to advancing new energy vehicles (NEVs) and enhancing their efficiency and performance.

Qin L DM-i is part of BYD’s Dynasty series and is priced between 99,800 to 139,800 yuan (between Rs. 3.8 million and Rs. 5.38 million).

Qin L showcases BYD’s “national wave dragon face aesthetics,” featuring a distinctive Qin character at the front, highlighted by a chrome bar and a large grille. Traditional door handles and a strong waistline running from the front fenders to the rear doors characterize the car’s exterior. The rear light cluster, inspired by traditional Chinese knots, extends across the back of the car.

In terms of dimensions, the Qin L measures 4830 mm in length, 1900 mm in width, and 1495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2790 mm, making it wider than the Seal 06 and larger than the Qin Plus. The suspension setup includes a McPherson suspension at the front and a new E-type four-link independent suspension at the rear.

The interior of the Qin L is inspired by Chinese landscape paintings, incorporating elements of Chinese knots for a culturally enriched design. The cabin features a less busy layout compared to the Seal 06, with physical buttons around the gear selector, a rotating 15.6-inch central infotainment screen, and an 8.8-inch LCD instrument screen.

Standard features include six airbags, ETC, mobile phone NFC key, automatic air conditioning, one-touch window control for the driver’s side, tire pressure monitoring system, and a six-speaker audio system. Higher-spec models offer additional amenities like a panoramic sunroof, DiPilot L2 driving assistance system, electric adjustable front passenger seat, dashcam, 18-inch wheels, an eight-speaker sound system, and heated and ventilated seats.

BYD’s latest fifth-generation DM technology debuts in both the Qin L and Seal 06. This plug-in hybrid system optimizes the interaction between the engine and the electric motor to enhance overall efficiency. The AI-driven energy consumption management system achieves a claimed fuel economy of 34 kilometers/liter in NEDC mode and 10.7 kWh per 100 km in CLTC mode.

The hybrid system is based on a 1.5-liter engine with a maximum power output of 100 hp and 126 Nm of torque. The lower-spec versions offer an all-electric range of 80 km (CLTC) with a 10.08 kWh battery and a 160 hp electric motor producing 210 Nm of torque. The higher-spec models feature a 15.874 kWh battery, providing a 120 km CLTC range, and a more powerful 214 hp EHS160 motor with 260 Nm of torque. The combined range for these vehicles can reach up to 2,100 km (CLTC).

At the launch event, BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu presented the keys to the first owners of the Qin L and Seal 06 DM-i cars, marking the beginning of BYD’s fifth-generation DM era. The event underscored BYD’s dedication to innovation and its leading role in the NEV sector.