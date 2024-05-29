Police Prohibit Women Officers from Wearing Niqab or Burqa on Duty

In a recent directive issued by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations, women police officials in Faisalabad have been prohibited from wearing niqab, burqa, or gowns over their uniforms while on duty. This measure is part of a newly implemented set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at maintaining uniformity and enhancing security.

The order specifically mandates that female officers must keep their faces visible at all times during duty hours. SSP (Operations) Hasan Javed emphasized the critical need for visible identification to prevent potential security threats. He explained,

There is no identification if the face is veiled, and a terrorist could disguise themselves in such attire. Hence, it is important for female officers to be easily identifiable.

This new policy underscores the importance of face visibility for identification purposes, ensuring that all officers can be easily recognized while performing their duties. The directive is seen as a proactive measure to bolster security and prevent any misuse of the police uniform.

Station House Officer (SHO) Madiha Irshad confirmed the receipt of the orders and assured that they were being enforced immediately. “Orders have been received to keep the faces visible, and we are taking steps to enforce this directive without delay,” she stated.

The directive has been justified on security grounds, with officials expressing concerns that covering one’s face could pose a significant security threat. Ensuring that the faces of female officers are visible is deemed essential for maintaining security and ensuring the officers’ proper identification at all times.