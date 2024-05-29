Weather Department Announces Eid ul Adha Date for Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 am

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast, Eid ul Adha will most likely be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Met Office has forecasted that the crescent moon for Dhul-Hijjah will be born on June 6 at 5:38 PM.

ALSO READ

“The moon’s age in Karachi at sunset will be 26 hours and 8 minutes,” the PMD stated, adding that “the moon is expected to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset.”

It further added that the moon needs to be at least 19 hours old to be visible. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will officially announce the date for Eid ul Adha in the coming days.

ALSO READ

Moreover, the establishment division has announced holidays from June 17 to 19 for Eid ul Adha this year. The federal and provincial governments will issue official notifications regarding the holidays a few days before Eid.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>