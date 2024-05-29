Telenor is The Worst Network in Pakistan: PTA Survey

Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) partially met key performance indicators (KPIs) set in their licenses and the applicable regulations with respect to voice services, webpage loading, and latency, an independent survey about quality of service (QoS) carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed.

The PTA carried out an independent QoS survey in 16 cities of Pakistan during the 1st Quarter 2024.

During the survey, the performance of CMOs was assessed in accordance with the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations, 2021.

The survey drive comprised approximately 2,270 km of traveling for each operator in 60 days to cover the maximum areas of surveyed cities. During the survey 0.25 million tests of mobile broadband, 45,000 calls, and SMS while 0.13 million Ookla Speed tests were conducted.

During the survey, while conducting data tests in technology auto-detect mode, 4G/LTE signal strength samples were recorded on survey routes. Telenor missed the KPI in most of the cities, while other operators met the required criteria as per the PTA survey.

Latency is a vital indicator of mobile broadband performance as user experience is highly dependent on it.

During the survey, network latency was measured by calculating the ping between different websites and Ookla Speed Test servers.

However, all of the four operators who missed the KPI were found non-compliant in most of the cases. Web page loading times of different national and international websites were tested, and not a single operator was found compliant in all of the surveyed areas. The operators met the KPI partially.

A total of 20,485 call attempts were made and out of which, 339 were failed attempts. In 20,146 successful call attempts, 143 calls dropped prior to completion of two minutes duration, whereas, 20,003 calls remained connected for the complete duration of two minutes.

The 5xQoS KPIs (i.e. Network Accessibility, Call Setup Success Rate, Call Setup Time, Call Completion Rate, and Mean Opinion Score) have been measured while testing voice services in the surveyed cities and operators met the required criteria partially.

A total of 20,433 SMS sending attempts were conducted, out of which, 20,372 SMS were successfully transmitted by A-Party while 20,203 SMS were successfully received at B-Party. The 2 x SMS QoS KPIs (i.e. Success Rate and Delivery Time) have been measured while testing SMS services in the surveyed cities and operators met the KPI partially.