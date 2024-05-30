Rain to Strike Pakistan Vs. England 4th T20 Again?

The fourth T20 International between Pakistan and England, scheduled to be played at the Kennington Oval in London, faces a significant threat of disruption due to the weather. The latest weather updates indicate a 32% chance of rain, raising concerns over the last match of the series.

The series has already been heavily affected by the weather considering the first T20I in Leeds was washed out, while the third T20I in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff was abandoned as well due to heavy rain.

However, the second T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham, saw England triumph over Pakistan by 23 runs, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

This ongoing series holds particular importance as it is the final competitive outing for both teams before the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to kick off on June 2 in the United States and the West Indies. Both teams are keen to gain momentum ahead of the showpiece event.

The potential disruption of the fourth T20I adds pressure on Babar Azam’s men, who are trailing 1-0 in the series and looking to level the four-match series to gain some confidence and momentum before the T20 World Cup.

Defending champions of the T20 World Cup, England will aim to secure another series victory to bolster their confidence heading into the mega-event in June.

Pakistan will kickstart their World Cup campaign against the co-hosts USA on June 6 in Dallas whereas England will take on Scotland on June 4 at Barbados.