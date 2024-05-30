Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Have Thick Bezels Despite Being Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone

Thick display bezels are something you see on budget phones and are often considered unattractive by many. However, despite being Samsung’s most expensive phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have noticeable bezels, according to tipster Ice Universe.

The tipster, known for his accurate track record for Samsung leaks, has shared an image of the Z Fold 6’s cover screen, showing large bezels around it. This cover screen is expected to be 6.3 inches tall diagonally and will revamp its aspect ratio to 22:9.

The broader cover screen of the upcoming Z Fold 6 is anticipated to offer improved typing comfort compared to the tall and narrow screens found on previous Fold models. Expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Z Fold 6 is also set to showcase a reduced crease on its primary display, courtesy of thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG).

Additionally, it will retain the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5, including a 50MP main (ISOCELL GN3) lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Rumor has it that there will be additional models of the Z Fold 6, known as the Z Fold 6 Slim and Ultra, anticipated to launch in early 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera and more impressive specifications than the regular Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 6 Slim will have a thinner form factor and will compete with the Xiaomi Mix Fold and Honor Magic V series.