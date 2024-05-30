Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Have Thick Bezels Despite Being Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 30, 2024 | 12:48 pm

Thick display bezels are something you see on budget phones and are often considered unattractive by many. However, despite being Samsung’s most expensive phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have noticeable bezels, according to tipster Ice Universe.

The tipster, known for his accurate track record for Samsung leaks, has shared an image of the Z Fold 6’s cover screen, showing large bezels around it. This cover screen is expected to be 6.3 inches tall diagonally and will revamp its aspect ratio to 22:9.

Galaxy Z Fold6 leak reveals unimpressive bezels

The broader cover screen of the upcoming Z Fold 6 is anticipated to offer improved typing comfort compared to the tall and narrow screens found on previous Fold models. Expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Z Fold 6 is also set to showcase a reduced crease on its primary display, courtesy of thicker ultra-thin glass (UTG).

ALSO READ

Additionally, it will retain the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5, including a 50MP main (ISOCELL GN3) lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

ALSO READ

Rumor has it that there will be additional models of the Z Fold 6, known as the Z Fold 6 Slim and Ultra, anticipated to launch in early 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series. The Ultra version is expected to offer a  200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera and more impressive specifications than the regular Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 6 Slim will have a thinner form factor and will compete with the Xiaomi Mix Fold and Honor Magic V series.

