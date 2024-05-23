Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Joins the First Wave of AI PCs With Snapdragon Chip

Samsung is joining the ranks of the first AI PCs with the Galaxy Book 4 Edge series, featuring Copilot+ pioneered by Microsoft. Just like its rival AI PCs, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge can also run AI tasks locally thanks to 40+ TOPS of computing power. Cloud-based AI is onboard too.

Additionally, Samsung has added its suite of Galaxy AI features to sweeten the deal and these are also one of the first Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops, which rival Apple’s M3 in performance.

Specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes in 14″ and 16″ sizes, both of which have very similar battery sizes at 55.9Wh and 61.8Wh, respectively and both promise an all-day battery life. The smaller one weighs 1.16kg while the larger one is 1.55kg heavy.

Both laptops have an AMOLED screen with a 2,880 x 1,800px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is even fit for sunlight viewing since it can reach up to 500 nits of peak brightness and also comes with an anti-reflective coating. It can render rich colors thanks to its 120% DCI-P3 coverage.

The two laptops share the same Snapdragon X Elite chip, but not the same performance. This is because the bigger laptop has an overclocked CPU as well as faster boost core speeds and a more capable GPU. However, all Elite models come with a 10-core CPU, 42MB total cache, the same RAM speed, and the same NPU performance at 45 TOPS (qualifying them for Copilot+).

Speaking of RAM, there is 16 GB onboard alongside options of 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. Charging is handled by a 65W USB C adapter and the ports include a USB 3.2 port, 2 USB 4.0 ports, an HDMI 4.1, and a microphone/headphone combo jack.

AI Features

These laptops are loaded with the same AI features as the latest Microsoft Surface devices, including Recall, which is a memory feature that helps the forgetful. It can take you back to a webpage, document, or any file you can’t remember. You just have to tell the PC what you’re looking for and it will find it.

Samsung has added its own Galaxy AI features as well such as Live Captions, Live Translations, Circle to Search, and a lot more. These are found on Samsung Galaxy smartphones as well. All of these features can be quickly accessed through the new dedicated AI button.

Price and Availability

Samsung is yet to announce the pricing, but these laptops will roll out to the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and South Korea on June 18.