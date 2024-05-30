Measles Outbreak Claims Lives of 14 Children in Punjab

The recent measles outbreak has tragically resulted in the loss of 14 young lives across different cities in Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the deadly measles outbreak.

The distressing situation has affected multiple districts, including Pattoki, Khanewal, and Sharqpur. According to details, 12 deaths were reported from Pattoki and Khanewal. Furthermore, two others tragically lost their lives in Sharqpur.

ALSO READ Microsoft and HEC Collaborate to Empower Future Tech Leaders

The number of measles patients in the suburbs of Pattoki is rapidly increasing. The condition of six more children is reportedly critical.

Khanewal’s Kabirwala tehsil has reported six deaths from measles in recent days, with 48 more cases currently being treated in hospitals.

In Burewala, 11 children have been diagnosed with measles and have been transferred to the tehsil hospital for medical care. Meanwhile, in Sharqpur Sharif, two children from the same family have tragically succumbed to the disease, while another child is fighting for their life in the hospital.

ALSO READ Soan Bridge to Open For Traffic Ahead of Schedule: FWO

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reprimanded health officials for their negligence in handling the situation.

In response to the deaths of six children from measles in a village near Pattoki, the health department has set up a three-member investigation committee. The committee includes Dr. Umar Amin, Dr. Asif Javed, and Dr. Mohsin Watto.