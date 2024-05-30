Measles Outbreak Claims Lives of 14 Children in Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 30, 2024 | 5:54 pm

The recent measles outbreak has tragically resulted in the loss of 14 young lives across different cities in Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the deadly measles outbreak.

The distressing situation has affected multiple districts, including Pattoki, Khanewal, and Sharqpur. According to details, 12 deaths were reported from Pattoki and Khanewal. Furthermore, two others tragically lost their lives in Sharqpur.

ALSO READ

The number of measles patients in the suburbs of Pattoki is rapidly increasing. The condition of six more children is reportedly critical.

Khanewal’s Kabirwala tehsil has reported six deaths from measles in recent days, with 48 more cases currently being treated in hospitals.

In Burewala, 11 children have been diagnosed with measles and have been transferred to the tehsil hospital for medical care. Meanwhile, in Sharqpur Sharif, two children from the same family have tragically succumbed to the disease, while another child is fighting for their life in the hospital.

ALSO READ

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reprimanded health officials for their negligence in handling the situation.

In response to the deaths of six children from measles in a village near Pattoki, the health department has set up a three-member investigation committee. The committee includes Dr. Umar Amin, Dr. Asif Javed, and Dr. Mohsin Watto.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>