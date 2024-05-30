PCB Refuses To Grant NOC To Pakistani Player For T20 Blast

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usama Mir was expected to play in the T20 Blast this season with Worcestershire Rapids where he was available for the franchise throughout the season.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not grant him the No Objection Certificate (NOC) as his recent signing of a three-year central contract with the PCB includes specific restrictions on his participation in international T20 leagues around the world.

PCB said in a statement, “All NOCs are subject to national duty.” highlighting that the policy ensures that players prioritize their commitments to the national team over foreign leagues.

According to the terms of his central contract, Mir is permitted to participate in only two other T20 leagues apart from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Usama Mir has already utilized these opportunities by playing in five matches in the Big Bash League (BBL) and representing Manchester Originals in ‘The Hundred’ tournament that he played last year in August.

He was pulled out of the BBL midway through the season by the PCB after being recalled to the national side for a five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

In this case, PCB’s stance is non-negotiable considering that his contract was extended from July 1, 2023, till June 30, 2024, which makes him ineligible to participate in any further leagues.

The Leg-spinner was not selected for the 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in June that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean which made Worcestershire hopeful that the Pakistani cricketer might be available for the full season once they rope him in.