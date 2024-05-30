PlayStation 5 Pro is Ready But Has Been Delayed to Launch With Major Games

Rumors suggest that the PlayStation 5 Pro has been prepared for launch since last year, but its release might have been postponed to synchronize with major game releases, as per Moore’s Law is Dead.

The YouTuber commented on Sony’s upcoming mid-generation console refresh in the latest episode of the Broken Silicon podcast. He suggested that at one stage, the console might not have seen the light of day. Nonetheless, development persisted, and the system’s final hardware was finished and primed for release last year.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/fqUn_Jdo1mg

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fqUn_Jdo1mg?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fqUn_Jdo1mg?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fqUn_Jdo1mg





As mentioned earlier, this delay is meant to strategically align with the launch of major titles set to release in the future, such as Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6. This strategy appears logical as Sony has no plans to release any major titles this year and Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be a major console seller, just like previous GTA titles. The latest entry is going to be exclusive to the latest generation of consoles, with a PC release expected a year later.

Sony has not revealed anything official about the PS5 Pro so far, but leaks have shed light on what to expect from the beefed-up console. These leaks kicked off an internal investigation at Sony to find the source, which means that these leaks are likely true.

According to these reports, the PS5 Pro will be significantly ahead in terms of rendering performance as well as ray tracing performance. Additionally, the system will feature support for the PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution upscale, with plans to accommodate resolutions of up to 8K. It should also be able to hit more stable 40 FPS modes on fidelity settings.