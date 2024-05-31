Govt Decides to Give Relief to Power Consumers Using 200 Units in Next Fiscal Year

The federal government has decided not to increase the power tariff for electricity users who consume up to 200 units per billing cycle, sources informed ProPakistani.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the economic team’s proposal to raise electricity rates for protected consumers. He directed that there will be no increase in tariffs for consumers using 200 units or less next fiscal year.

Sources said that around 20 million protected consumers will benefit from the subsidy on electricity rates. For the next fiscal year, electricity rates for protected domestic consumers will remain unchanged. However, the tariff for large consumers will see an increase from July 2024 onwards.

Notably, by the end of the current fiscal year, the government will have provided a subsidy of Rs. 160 billion to protected consumers.