Kia Pakistan Upgrades Sportage With a “Striking New Look”

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 31, 2024 | 4:41 pm
At least they didn’t raise the prices.

Kia Motor Pakistan has announced a minor upgrade for its crossover SUV, the Kia Sportage. However, according to the company’s social media post, this update is limited to the vehicle’s special edition.

“Introducing a striking new look for Kia Sportage Limited Edition with a distinct new emblem,” the company announced in a social media post.

This means that the new emblem will be exclusive to the limited white edition and will not be featured on all models or variants of the car. It further added that the “Sportage Limited Edition comes with a distinctive new emblem.”

In short, the upgrade is only for a specific edition of the model. Fortunately, there’s no price increase with this “new look.” The limited edition model was recently spotted on a carrier heading to Kia’s dealerships.

In November 2023, Kia Motors launched the Kia Sportage Limited Edition, called “Clear White.” This edition includes a black front grille, lower grille, side skirts, fog lamps, and emblem.

