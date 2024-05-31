LDA Seals Dozens of Illegal Commercial Buildings in Lahore

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its crackdown on illegal commercial use in Lahore. Due to unauthorized commercial activities, LDA teams sealed over 80 buildings in LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town. Sealed properties include private schools, property dealerships, laboratories, stores, and offices.

According to LDA officials, multiple notices were issued to these buildings’ owners before the operation. The operation was supervised by the Director of Town Planning-II, Azhar Ali, and was conducted with the assistance of enforcement teams and police.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has mandated the ongoing and indiscriminate enforcement of building and parking bylaws, targeting encroachments and illegal commercial use throughout Lahore.