DSP Caught Selling Stolen Motorcycles

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) assigned to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi has been caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles.

ARY News’ “Sar-e-Aam” team, led by anchorperson Iqrar ul Hassan, conducted a sting operation at the AVLC office, where DSP Nijabat Hussain was found selling stolen motorcycles.

The sting operation revealed that the DSP had been selling motorcycles recovered after theft without informing the original owners. Citizens complained about DSP Hussain’s involvement in illegal activities while he was posted at AVLC East.

As part of the sting operation, the Sar-e-Aam team purchased two motorcycles from the DSP for Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, recording all related conversations.

Iqrarul Hassan noted that the operation was conducted on a limited budget, allowing the team only to purchase stolen motorcycles. Still, he indicated that the DSP also sold stolen cars.

The sting operation has sent shockwaves through the police department, prompting an inquiry into the matter. The incident raises questions about the integrity of certain police officials and their involvement in criminal activities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Arif Aslam Rao immediately noticed the ARY News report and removed DSP Nijabat Hussain from his post. A notification for his removal has been issued, and an investigation against him has commenced.

Earlier in March, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested while smuggling Gutka and other drugs. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar suspended the DSP and directed him to report to the Central Police Office. Customs officials arrested DSP Jilani near Jamshoro, and an inquiry was ordered, with DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho appointed as the inquiry officer.