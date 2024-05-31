Pakistan Launches New Satellite for Ultra-Fast Internet and Connectivity

Pakistan launched its second communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, on Thursday to enhance the country’s internet and communication infrastructure.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced last week that the multi-mission communication satellite would be launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. The launch took place late last night.

Earlier this month, Pakistan made history by launching its first satellite as part of China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission from Hainan.

According to a statement from state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television, the new satellite will “provide the best internet facilities across Pakistan” and improve television broadcasts, cellular phone services, and broadband. The satellite is expected to begin service in August.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal attended the launch, expressing optimism about the future of Pakistan’s space endeavors. “The day is not far when we will launch our satellites on our own rockets from Pakistan’s Space Launch Centre. Congratulations, Pakistan,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation, emphasizing the satellite’s potential to provide the “fastest internet facility” throughout the country. “I am particularly excited about the potential impact of PAKSAT MM1 on internet connectivity across Pakistan. With its state-of-the-art communication technology, this satellite promises to revolutionize our digital landscape,” the prime minister stated.

He hailed the achievement as a significant advancement in the country’s space and communication capabilities, expressing pride in the national accomplishment. The prime minister highlighted that the satellite would not only enhance citizens’ lives but also promote economic activities, e-commerce, and e-governance.

PM Shehbaz also praised the strong collaboration between Pakistan and China, calling the launch a “testament to the strong collaboration and partnership between the two countries.” He underscored the importance of such cooperative efforts in advancing the nation and leveraging technology for the benefit of the people.

The prime minister noted that PAKSAT MM1’s positioning in a geostationary orbit 36,000 kilometers above the Earth was an impressive feat demonstrating the nation’s scientific and technological prowess. He lauded Suparco and all those involved in the mission.

Reflecting on the collective efforts and determination driving Pakistan’s progress, the prime minister said the launch was a “testament to the nation’s potential and the bright future that lies ahead.” He concluded with a hopeful message: “May the launch of PAK MM1 be the harbinger of even greater successes in our quest for excellence in space and communication technology.”