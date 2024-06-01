CM Punjab Ends Animal Sale Fee in Cattle Markets

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz stopped imposing fees on the sale of animals in cattle markets across the province.

An important meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Maryam Nawaz, in which the prices of essential items, the banning of one dish in wedding ceremonies, and other issues were reviewed.

Chief Minister Punjab directed to ensure the sale of bread at the fixed price in the province and said that monitoring should be continued until the price of bread stabilizes.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Punjab stopped imposing fees on the sale of animals in cattle markets and said that sewage problems should be solved in cities and villages.

She said that livestock markets should be allowed to be established at designated locations in every city.

Chief Minister Punjab further said that sheds and fans should be installed in the waiting areas of ​​the patients in the hospitals while the supply of clean water to the patients and the attendants should be ensured in the hospitals.

She said that vaccination should be done on a war footing to prevent measles, and deputy commissioners should monitor the situation of measles in their districts daily.

In the meeting, it has been decided to make the promotion of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) subject to performance