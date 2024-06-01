Babar Azam Becomes the Second Batter to Achieve This Huge Milestone In T20 Cricket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the second batter in T20I history to score 4,000 runs joining Virat Kohli in this elite club, cementing his status as one of the premier batters in the shortest format of the game.

As the captain of Pakistan’s T20 team, Babar has amassed 2,500 of these runs, showcasing a significant improvement in his run-scoring abilities since taking on the leadership role.

Despite Babar’s individual accomplishments, Pakistan faced a disappointing outcome in their recent four-match T20I series against England which concluded with a 2-0 loss.

The first and third T20I games at Leeds and Cardiff were abandoned due to rain, but England triumphed in the second and fourth matches as they defeated Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston and by seven wickets at ‘The Kennington Oval’, clinching the series decisively.

Pakistan’s focus now shifts to the upcoming T20 World Cup, where they will start their campaign on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas against the co-hosts USA.

As the team looks to recover from their recent series loss, Babar Azam’s form and leadership will be crucial ahead of the showpiece event with many former cricketers advising him to bat at one-down during the showpiece event which can be helpful for the young middle-order.

Most Runs in T20Is:

Virat Kohli 4,037 Babar Azam 4,023 Rohit Sharma 3,074 Paul Stirling 3,589

