Punjab Allocates Rs. 10 Billion for Laptop Scheme

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 11:56 pm

The Punjab government has allocated a significant amount of Rs 10 billion for a laptop scheme aimed at students in the upcoming FY 2024-25 budget, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel.

Reports indicate that this decision comes in response to recommendations from higher education sector reforms, leading the government to revive the laptop scheme after a seven-year hiatus. This initiative is designed to support the educational needs of talented students by providing them with free laptops, which will be included in the next financial budget.

The laptop scheme is part of a broader effort to enhance educational resources and support for students across Punjab, aiming to improve access to digital tools and technology that are essential for modern learning. By investing in this initiative, the government hopes to bridge the digital divide and ensure that students have the necessary tools to succeed in their academic endeavors.

Rija Sohaib

