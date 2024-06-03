Amir Khan Set to Take on YouTuber KSI in Next Fight, Calls Out Jake Paul

Former world champion, Amir Khan channeled his inner Ivan Drago as he called out YouTuber Jake Paul after he “leaked” his potential fight with KSI.

Quoting the iconic line of the big Russian from Rocky IV, ‘King’ Khan both YouTubers: “If he dies, he dies. Then f*** Jake Paul up.”

Jake Paul took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to hint at Amir Khan’s comeback fight. Paul posted, “KSI vs. Amir Khan I f*** with. Good entertainment.” While there has been no official announcement regarding Khan’s return, his response on X seemingly confirmed the plans.

Amir Khan ended his professional career following a significant defeat to Kell Brook. Despite stepping away from the ring, it seems like his eerie post on social media has all but confirmed his return to the ring.

Amir Khan’s move into influencer boxing was hinted at last month when Slim Albaher, a YouTuber turned boxer, revealed that Misfits Boxing had offered him a match against Khan.

Albaher shared online, “I was offered Amir Khan. One of the best fighters to lace up the gloves from the UK. They doing anything they can to keep me away from KSI.”

The proposed plan was for the winner of the Khan vs. Slim fight to secure a bout with KSI, though it appears these plans have now shifted.

Amir Khan, at 37, boasts a far more extensive boxing resume with 40 professional fights (34-6). However, his final performance against Brook showed signs of decline, marking him as a veteran in the twilight of his career.