Azam Khan Removes All Posts From Social Media After Excessive Bullying

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 1:05 pm

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has deleted all his photos and videos from his social media accounts amid criticism over his fitness following his defeat against England in the 4th T20I match where he dropped crucial catches.

Azam Khan used to upload his videos and pictures on social media but after facing severe criticism from fans over his fitness he has removed all the posts on his social media accounts.

The 25-year-old also faced criticism from fans and former cricketers due to his poor performances against England, however, many have come to his defense as well.

Recently, former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik backed the young wicket-keeper batter in a statement on X and advised him not to lose confidence ahead of the mega-event.

He maintained that criticism should be done based on performance rather than body-shaming the player as there is a very thin line between constructive criticism and insulting comments that can mentally affect a player.

As a result of the intense criticism, there are no pictures or videos of Azam Khan available on his social media account now.

Azam has so far accumulated 88 runs with a strike rate of 135.38 in 12 innings for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game and has a meager average of 9.77.

The wicketkeeper-batter is expected to feature in the middle-order for the Green Shirts ahead of the T20I World Cup campaign which will start against the co-hosts USA on June 6 in Dallas.

