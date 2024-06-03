Kolkata Knight Riders Owner Shahrukh Khan in Talks to Takeover Indian Football Club

Mohammedan Sporting Club has recently earned a promotion from the second tier of Indian football to the Indian Super League (ISL) and is reportedly in talks with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan who is interested in the ownership of the Kolkata-based club.

The club was founded in 1891 and has a history of 133 years making it one of the oldest and most prestigious clubs in India but now it can become a global brand if the club’s talks with Bollywood’s global superstar become successful.

Shahrukh Khan who owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League has always shown interest in a Kolkata or Delhi-based football club considering the Delhi-born superstar has a deep connection with both cities.

In 2012, he was interested in acquiring the ownership rights of Dempo FC, a Goa-based club that is currently playing in the I-league, 2nd tier of Indian football. At that time the mega-star wanted to buy the club worth of 30 crores INR.

Two years later, when the ISL was launched back in 2014, Shahrukh Khan wanted to acquire the ownership rights of the ISL franchise Atletico de Kolkata but Saurav Ganguly and Sanjiv Goenka (current owner of Mohun Bagan Football Club) bought the franchise eventually.

The Bollywood star then turned his interest towards Mohun Bagan in 2016, another Kolkata-based club, however, at that time Mohun Bagan used to play in the I-League and there was no promotion system from the second tier to the ISL at that time.

Now, in 2024, sources from the Mohammedan Sporting Club have confirmed that they are in talks with Shahrukh Khan so that the Bollywood star can take over the football club and lead it in the ISL next season.

Shahrukh Khan is known for his global pull and stardom considering his influence in the KKR franchise that won their third IPL title, one can expect that ‘King Khan’ will give his heart and soul to the football club as well, elevating it to a global brand.