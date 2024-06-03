Asus ROG Ally X Launched With Double The Battery and More Memory

After its early unveiling last month, ASUS has officially released the ROG Ally X, marking the company’s latest handheld gaming PC. It’s important to note that this isn’t a direct successor to last year’s ROG Ally; instead, it’s a pricier version that addresses several of the original model’s drawbacks.

More Battery and Memory

The biggest upgrade here is the new 80Wh battery, which is double the size of the original ROG Ally. Asus has not revealed the battery life for this new handheld, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see nearly double the backup.

Asus has also doubled the maximum storage capacity, going up from 512 GB on the previous model to 1 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD. Upgrading storage should also be easier and cheaper since the ROG Ally X uses more common M.2 2280 size drives instead of the 2242 size drive on the Ally.

The RAM capacity may not have been doubled, but it is still significantly higher at 24 GB 7500MHz LPDDR5, up from 16GB 6400MHz LPDDR5. More RAM also means that the GPU can take more of its share from the OS and apps, with potentially better gaming performance.

Improved Cooling

The internal design has been changed to improve cooling. The fans are slimmer, but they provide a 10% boost in airflow. The new design directs air toward the display, keeping it cooler during gaming sessions. Additionally, the company has relocated the microSD card slot, which tended to malfunction on the original model due to its proximity to the exhaust vent.

Better Design

Although it may seem familiar, the exterior has been redesigned. The new model features smoother curves in contrast to the sharper angles of its predecessor. Additionally, the handgrips have been deepened to offer a more secure and comfortable hold. The positioning of the joysticks and controls has been adjusted to facilitate smoother transitions.

Furthermore, the joysticks have been enhanced to provide improved feedback and durability. The D-pad has been revamped to reduce stickiness during circular movements. The fingerprint sensor at the top is now recessed for easier locating. Lastly, the back buttons have been resized to minimize accidental presses.

The original USB C and ROG XG Mobile Interface connector ports have been swapped out for a duo of USB C ports, a Thunderbolt 4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2.

The rest of the specs including the display, charging, speakers, and the main chipset remain unchanged, though the software has been upgraded to a newer version of ASUS Armoury Crate SE, which is coming to the older version too.

The Asus ROG Ally X comes in only a single black color option at a starting price of $799.