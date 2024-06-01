More Than 20,000 Steam Accounts Have Been Blocked Because of Helldivers 2

Valve has a history of enforcing rules strictly, going as far as publicly displaying VAC bans for cheaters in Steam games. However, they’ve recently intensified their efforts to curb players who circumvent regional restrictions using VPNs and reseller sites.

This crackdown follows the Helldivers 2 PSN controversy, which resulted in the game being restricted in 180 countries. To continue playing and accessing the game, many gamers turned to these methods, resulting in numerous bans.

ALSO READ YouTube’s Mini Games Are Now Available to Everyone

Up to now, around 20,000 gamers have faced bans, mainly affecting players in Russia and Belarus. These two countries were barred from accessing Sony games in February 2024. Additionally, they were restricted from buying games on PlayStation consoles back in 2022, following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, some gamers believe they’re being treated unfairly and have sought ways to continue playing titles like Helldivers 2. This game has emerged as Sony’s most successful launch ever since its release in February.

In these nations, gamers have resorted to using VPNs to alter their location, enabling access to Steam in regions unaffected by the restrictions. Valve has become aware of this tactic and has implemented measures to counter it, resulting in many users being banned upon detection. Moreover, players in these regions who activate global Steam keys to bypass restrictions are also encountering bans.

If you’ve activated a global Steam key in an unrestricted country, there’s no need to fret about your account being banned. However, if your account has been banned, or if you activated a Steam key before your country was restricted, you can reach out to Steam support to seek assistance in restoring your account or preventing a ban.