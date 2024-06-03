Islamabad Food Authority Seals Bakery for Using Rotten Eggs

Islamabad Food Authority conducted a raid and sealed a bakery for using rotten eggs in their sweet products on Sunday, according to a report by 24News.

Led by the Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, a team specializing in food safety inspected a bakery unit at Lahtrar Center. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the bakery was utilizing spoiled eggs to prepare sweets.

In response to this violation, the food safety team immediately discarded 2,000 unclean hatchery eggs found on the bakery premises.