Overseas Pakistanis to Receive Urgent Passports in 7 Days

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 2:12 pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to expedite the issuance of passports to overseas Pakistanis, ensuring they receive them within seven days.

He gave the order during his visit to the Passport and NADRA centers in London yesterday. Mohsin Naqvi stated that regular passports will be issued within 30 days, and this policy will be implemented across all Pakistani missions abroad.

ALSO READ

He noticed the delay in passport issuance to overseas Pakistanis. Regular passports took about four months, while urgent ones took around one and a half months.

The Minister warned against further delays and promised action if passports were not issued on time. He also set up a monitoring cell to ensure timely passport delivery.

ALSO READ

ASP Shahrbano, Personal Staff Officer to the Interior Minister, will oversee this cell.

Overseas Pakistanis who do not receive their passports on time can lodge complaints at the email address: passport@interior.gov.pk.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>