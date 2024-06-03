Sindh Announces Interest-Free Loans for Students

The Sindh government has announced a plan to provide interest-free loans to students enrolled at the Agricultural University Tando Jam. The university’s Department of Agriculture has been directed to develop and implement mechanisms to ensure the effective distribution of these loans to the students.

Sindh’s Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Bakhsh Mehr, elaborated on the initiative, stating that these interest-free loans aim to empower youth pursuing agricultural education. By easing the financial burden, the government hopes these students will be better equipped to establish their own agricultural enterprises upon graduation.

Minister Mehr highlighted the pressing issue of climate change, remarking, “Climate change has become a significant problem, with its most profound effects being felt in the agricultural sector.” He emphasized the need for educated and innovative individuals in agriculture to combat these challenges and drive sustainable practices.

Additionally, the minister shared that the Sindh government has commenced work on the “Hari Card” project. This initiative is part of broader efforts to support the agricultural community, aiming to provide various benefits and resources to farmers across the province.