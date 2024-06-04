PM Shehbaz Lands in China on First Leg of Five-Day Visit

Published Jun 4, 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in China on Tuesday on the first leg of his five-day official visit and was welcomed on arrival by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Luo Huanghao.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers of the cabinet are accompanying the prime minister on his first official visit to China since assuming office.

Shenzhen is the first stop during the prime minister’s visit to China. During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, the premier and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Pakistan-China Business Conference in line with his vision to support, promote, and lead collaboration between the businessmen of the two countries. A business delegation of leading Pakistani businesspersons will attend the Conference for collaboration with the influential Chinese counterparts.

Shenzhen is the hub of China’s innovation, technology, and research-led companies and enterprises. The visit to Shenzhen aims to bolster economic cooperation in export-oriented innovation-led, advanced technologies, high-tech development , and ICT.

